De Lille: My name needs to be cleared in public

DA bosses and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille have been locked in a public exchange of words since she was placed on special leave in October last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Wednesday assess requests made by Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille during the first day of her disciplinary probe.

The DA earlier this year resolved to charge De Lille after a range of allegations were levelled against her.

The DA set up a sub-committee led by John Steenhuisen to conduct an enquiry into De Lille's conduct.

It found her leadership was misaligned with the DA’s principles of openness and tolerance and concluded that this impacted on rational, accountable and transparent decision making in the city.

De Lille has maintained throughout that she's the victim of a smear campaign and is confident that she'll prove her innocence.

"My name is being smeared in public and my name needs to be cleared in public and that for me is the important task."

De Lille is resolute in her decision to push ahead with her court bid, should the disciplinary panel reject her request for open hearings.

"If they refuse to have the hearing in open, then I'm going to ask them to postpone it so that I can go to court to force them to open it."

Disciplinary proceedings will resume tomorrow morning at 9am.

