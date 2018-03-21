DA: We won't give in to EFF demands over Athol Trollip
Trollip's job is on the line as a looming motion of no confidence could be brought against him by the red berets.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that they will not be giving into the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s move to oust Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.
The move threatens the fragile DA/EFF coalition in Port Elizabeth.
DA spokesperson Portia Adams: "The leader went there yesterday in support of Athol Trollip to say that we're not going to back down from our stance irrespective of what the EFF has taken action against, in terms of having to do the motion of no confidence. It doesn't mean that we're going to take a backseat and give in to the EFF's demands."
Party leader Mmusi Maimane was in the area on Tuesday for a community meeting to try convince locals of the DA successes in the metro.
