DA seeks to remove Makhura, his Cabinet over Life Esidimeni tragedy

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be tabling a vote of no confidence in Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his entire Cabinet for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The party unveiled a plaque at the Talisman Foundation in Johannesburg to remember the over 140 mentally ill patients who died when they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

The DA’s Gauteng leader John Moody says while Makhura has indicated he takes full responsibility for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, it’s simply not enough.

“He [Makhura] cried and sympathised with the families… but that’s too little too late.”

Moody says Makhura should step down along with his entire Cabinet.

“The DA has formulated a motion of no confidence against Makhura, in fact, we should go further and include his entire Cabinet.”

The party says the tragedy is a clear indication that the African National Congress-lead government is not fit to lead the people of this country.

PROSECUTION

The police say the National Prosecuting Authority will now study 45 cases from the Life Esidimeni tragedy before deciding on who to prosecute.

Earlier this week, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke severely criticised those involved in the tragedy, saying there had been little regard for those who starved to death.

The police’s brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “The purpose of the inquest is to determine the circumstances and cause of death. So far, we’ve completed 45.”

He says the investigation is a top priority.

“There’s a team of detectives working on this investigation and it’s being overseen by a major general. There’s a lot of time and effort being put into this investigation to try and bring finality and closure for the families that have been affected.”

Naidoo says it is a difficult investigation.

“The other 99 are extremely complex. If you look at the time that they passed on, some of them have been buried for a while.”