CT water consumption rises again
Usage has increased by 54 million litres a day from last week's record low of 511 million litres per day.
CAPE TOWN - Many Capetonians appear to be going back to their water guzzling ways, with consumption having gone up.
The ideal collective consumption target has been put at 450 million litres a day, to help stretch the little water we have until the winter rains arrive.
The Western Cape’s average dam level has dropped to 18.9%.
Level 6B water restrictions are currently in place in the city of Cape Town.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane recently announced ‘Day Zero’ has been pushed back until next year, depending on residents’ water use and winter rainfall.
Despite the positive news that the city will avoid the so-called Day Zero level for this year, many residents are still stock-piling water.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
