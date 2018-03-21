CT water consumption rises again

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

CT water consumption rises again

Usage has increased by 54 million litres a day from last week's record low of 511 million litres per day.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Many Capetonians appear to be going back to their water guzzling ways, with consumption having gone up.

Usage has increased by 54 million litres a day from last week's record low of 511 million litres per day.

The ideal collective consumption target has been put at 450 million litres a day, to help stretch the little water we have until the winter rains arrive.

The Western Cape’s average dam level has dropped to 18.9%.

Level 6B water restrictions are currently in place in the city of Cape Town.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane recently announced ‘Day Zero’ has been pushed back until next year, depending on residents’ water use and winter rainfall.

Despite the positive news that the city will avoid the so-called Day Zero level for this year, many residents are still stock-piling water.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA