City of CT probing alleged police brutality incident

CAPE TOWN - A case of alleged police brutality is being investigated after a video made the rounds showing a man being confronted by Cape Town traffic officers.

It's unclear exactly where and when the incident occurred.

The footage shows the man being forced to the ground by several officers before being taken into custody.

The city's JP’s Smith said: “The city takes these allegations very seriously and the matter is receiving urgent attention, including a full investigation to determine what exactly happened.”