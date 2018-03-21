Cape officials issue bird flu warning

Theresa May’s party ‘was approached’ by Cambridge Analytica
Although the flu has low risk to humans it can still spread to domestic poultry.
JOHANNESBURG - Officials have sent out a warning to the public against Avian Flu at Boulders Beach.
MEC for Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape Alan Winde says various entities, including his department, are monitoring the situation.
“Our vets are continually monitoring the situation… the smaller the bird the quicker it [bird flu] affects the bird and the fewer chances of the bird surviving.”
