Armed robbers target Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River
This incident was reported on Wednesday morning, about three hours after a group of five armed men stormed a jewellery shop at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River.
CAPE TOWN - A gang of five armed robbers have targeted yet another shopping centre in Cape Town, this time in Belhar.
This incident was reported on Wednesday morning, about three hours after a group of five armed men stormed a jewellery shop at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River.
No injuries were reported in either of the robberies.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A business robbery case has been opened after five unidentified men entered a shopping centre in Belhar; threatened the complainant and other employees with firearms.”
