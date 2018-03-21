Armed robbers target Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River

This incident was reported on Wednesday morning, about three hours after a group of five armed men stormed a jewellery shop at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River.

CAPE TOWN - A gang of five armed robbers have targeted yet another shopping centre in Cape Town, this time in Belhar.

This incident was reported on Wednesday morning, about three hours after a group of five armed men stormed a jewellery shop at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River.

No injuries were reported in either of the robberies.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A business robbery case has been opened after five unidentified men entered a shopping centre in Belhar; threatened the complainant and other employees with firearms.”