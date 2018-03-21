ANCYL: Nehawu wants to remove Mahumapelo with 'anarchy'

Nehawu says despite the brief disruption by protesters who chanted slogans and bore placards with pro-Supra Mahumapelo messaging, it believes Tuesday’s march was a success.

MAHIKENG - Following a clash during the demonstration by the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in Mahikeng on Tuesday, the union and members of the African National Congress Youth League have accused each other of being bought and sowing division in the alliance.

Police fired rubber bullets after a scuffle broke out between the two groups who met outside the provincial legislature where Nehawu delivered its memorandum of demands.

Nehawu says that despite the brief disruption by protesters who chanted slogans and bore placards with pro-Supra Mahumapelo messaging, it believes Tuesday’s march was a success.

The union has given the premier 14 days to respond to their demands for better pay, improved working conditions and an end to corruption.

Nehawu’s Patrick Makhafane says they will not be intimidated.

“There are some cliques that are organised that bought alcohol and drugs to come and disrupt our marches.”

But Ofentse Bogopane of the ANC Youth League is pointing the finger at Nehawu.

He said: “It is thuggery they want to remove the premier with anarchy and everything they have.”