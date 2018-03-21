[ALERT] Kidnapped Dapchi girls returned, says parent

One of the parents of the missing students confirmed that his abducted daughter had been returned.

DAPCHI - There are reports of jubilation from Dapchi Town in Yobe state over the purported return of some of the abducted schoolgirls on Wednesday.

There is a heavy security presence in the town, making it difficult for reporters to gain access to Dapchi.

According to Reuters, two witnesses said the girls were returned by people they thought were Islamist militant insurgents from the Boko Haram group. They did not say how many had come back.

A military officer at a checkpoint near the town of told Reuters: “Boko Haram have brought the girls.”

The kidnapping on 19 February of the girls aged 11-19, was the biggest mass abduction since Boko Haram took more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014 - a case that triggered international outrage.

The Dapchi abduction has piled pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 promising to crack down on Boko Haram’s nine-year-old insurgency and could face the voters again next year.

Additional reporting by Reuters.