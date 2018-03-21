Agaba to start for Bulls in Christchurch

Tim Agaba will make his starting debut for the Blue Bulls in one of three changes to the starting line-up when they take on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Loose forward Tim Agaba will make his starting debut for the Blue Bulls in one of three changes to the starting line-up when they take on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday morning.

The Blitzbok star will start in the number 8 jersey in place of Handro Liebenberg. In the other changes, Ambrose Papier slots in place of the injured Andre Warner, while lock Jason Jenkins replaces RG Snyman.

On the bench, Bulls coach John Mitchell included two new faces in Ivan van Zyl and Hendre Stassen and recalled Frans van Wyk as the replacement tighthead. Van Zyl moved into the spot vacated by Papier, and Stassen, who is also making his debut, will take over from Jenkins as back-up lock.

Van Wyk replaces the suspended Conraad van Vuuren.

Springbok center Jesse Kriel win run out in his 50th game for the Bulls.

BULLS SQUAD

Bulls: Warrick Gelant, Travis Ismaiel, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Divan Rossouw, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Tim Agaba, Hanro Liebenberg, Roelof Smit, Lood de Jager, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Jaco Visagie, Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: Adriaan Strauss, Lizo Gqoboka, Frans van Wyk, Hendre Stassen, Marco van Staden, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Johnny Kotze.