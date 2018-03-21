African leaders set to sign continental free trade deal

Presidents, prime ministers, high-level officials and private-sector stakeholders are all in Rwanda’s capital of Kigali for the AU's 10th extraordinary summit of the heads of state and government.

JOHANNESBURG - Heads of state in the African Union will on Wednesday sign the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is there with International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

Ramaphosa says that the proposed single currency matching one on one with the dollar will make trade easier on the continent.

"For really good trade to take place on the continent, you need to know that you can trade effectively and trade profitably and utilise a currency that you can use right across the continent. And maybe setting up thhis free trade area, we need to have an African currency."