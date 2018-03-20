World Social Work Day: Public urged to use health services
Despite the pressures of the job, social workers strive to empower and assist family and individuals every day.
CAPE TOWN - As the world celebrates World Social Work Day, substance abuse, child protection and gangsterism are just a few issues social workers have to deal with.
Despite the pressures of the job, they strive to empower and assist family and individuals every day.
Cape Town-based psychiatric social worker Ricardo Rossouw says people are reluctant to make use of services available.
“People know there might be social or health issues and they might feel that they fail themselves when they reach out for help.”
Rossouw is encouraging people to use services which health facilities offer, such as child and adult counselling.
The theme for this year is: Promoting Community and Environmental Sustainability.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
