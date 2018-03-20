Will Mabuza receive baptism of fire from MPs during maiden Q&A session?

Deputy President David Mabuza, who is the new leader of government business, will be quizzed on several issues from moral regeneration to illicit financial flows.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza will face parliamentarians for the first time when he answers questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

His newly-appointed parliamentary counsellor, Ebrahim Ebrahim, said last week Mabuza has gone through all questions and has drafted his responses.

It will be Mabuza’s turn to face off with Members of Parliament (MPs) when he takes to the National Assembly podium on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week saw President Cyril Ramaphosa facing questions from MPs, who grilled him about nationalisation, land expropriation without compensation and Jacob Zuma’s legal costs.

At Tuesday’s session, Mabuza will brief Parliament on interventions to deal with violence against women and children as well as fee-free quality education.

But only time will tell whether Mabuza, a controversial political figure in Mpumalanga, will receive a baptism of fire from parliamentarians during his maiden appearance.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)