[WATCH LIVE] SABC, Icasa officials appear before communications committee
The committee is also hearing from Constitutional and Legal Services on the Icasa council chairperson Mr Rubben Mohlaloga.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on communications on its 2017/18 2nd quarter expenditure and performance reports.
The committee is also hearing from Constitutional and Legal Services on the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) council chairperson Mr Rubben Mohlaloga.
According to the Hawks, Mohlaloga conspired with former land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and three other accomplices to transfer the money to Masepula Dinga Attorneys’ trust account from the bank.
