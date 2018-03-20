[WATCH LIVE] Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in Parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza takes his first bow in the National Assembly oral question time.

CAPE TOWN - The new Deputy President David Mabuza takes his first bow in the National Assembly oral question time on 20 March 2018.

The DA will ask questions on whether he's already active in the Moral Regeneration programme, the EFF wants to know about steps taken to curb illicit money flows and the IFP will ask about measures to end China's "continued interference in domestic issues', as well as seeking to mobilise protest on university campuses against visiting persons of Tibetan origin.

