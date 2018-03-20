Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Capitec, VBS officials appear before finance committee

Viceroy released a report which likened Capitec to a loan shark while Sarb announced that VBS Mutual Bank had been placed under curatorship.

Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie addresses the media in Cape Town on 30 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie addresses the media in Cape Town on 30 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN- Representatives of Capitec Bank and VBS Mutual are appearing before Parliament's finance portfolio committee.

In January, US-based fund manager Viceroy released a report which likened Capitec to a loan shark.

In March, the South African Reserve Bank announced that VBS Mutual Bank had been placed under curatorship with immediate effect.

Timeline

