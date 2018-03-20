2 suspects arrested for murder of Tulbagh farm manager
The 59-year old man was been stabbed to death during a robbery at his house on the Wolwefontein farm last week. He was alone in the home.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a Tulbagh farm manager.
The robbers fled the scene with various household items.
The police's Andre Traut says the suspects were caught and arrested on Monday.
“The murder weapon, as well as the stolen firearm and other goods, were recovered. The two suspects aged 22 and 23 respectively are due to make a court appearance in Tulbagh on Thursday.”
