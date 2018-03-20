'Time could have arrived for Africa to establish single currency'

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking in Kigali where he is attending the 10th extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of the AU.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested that a single currency be established for Africa, which could boost trade across borders and match international currencies.

He was speaking in Kigali where he is attending the 10th extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of the African Union.

Ramaphosa says the time has arrived for a single currency and free trade area.

“The hour, the day and the moment could have arrived for Africa to have its own currency so that we get out of our heads this colonial mentality of relying on other people’s currency. We can match that currency with others.”

