Tiger Brands appeals to consumers to return all Enterprise processed meats

Tiger Brands says it’s now temporarily closed its Pretoria abattoir and is awaiting the results of genome tests which will determine the strain of the bacteria.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Tiger Brands is again appealing to consumers to return all Enterprise processed meats after traces of listeria were found at its production plant in Pretoria.

This discovery follows the suspension of operations at the company's Germiston and Polokwane factories after they were linked to the listeriosis outbreak.

Tiger Brands says it’s now temporarily closed its Pretoria abattoir and is awaiting the results of genome tests which will determine the strain of the bacteria.

Spokesperson Nevashnee Naicker says: “As a precautionary measure, we’re voluntarily recalling all snack-branded chilled processed meat products. Consumers are asked to please return these products from where they purchased them and get their full refund.”

