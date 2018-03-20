Tiger Brands appeals to consumers to return all Enterprise processed meats
Tiger Brands says it’s now temporarily closed its Pretoria abattoir and is awaiting the results of genome tests which will determine the strain of the bacteria.
JOHANNESBURG – Tiger Brands is again appealing to consumers to return all Enterprise processed meats after traces of listeria were found at its production plant in Pretoria.
This discovery follows the suspension of operations at the company's Germiston and Polokwane factories after they were linked to the listeriosis outbreak.
Tiger Brands says it’s now temporarily closed its Pretoria abattoir and is awaiting the results of genome tests which will determine the strain of the bacteria.
Spokesperson Nevashnee Naicker says: “As a precautionary measure, we’re voluntarily recalling all snack-branded chilled processed meat products. Consumers are asked to please return these products from where they purchased them and get their full refund.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Jason Rohde said 'I killed her, I killed her' - Susan's brother tells court
-
Report: Moyane refuses to resign after Ramaphosa’s request
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Commuters, airport travellers warned of delays ahead of Ekurhuleni taxi strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.