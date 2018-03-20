Taxi operations halted in Tembisa, some parts of Germiston

Santaco’s BJ Mahlangu says among their demands is for a speedy roll out of the municipality’s bus rapid transit system.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says operations have now been stopped in Tembisa and some parts of Germiston as drivers prepare to march to the council, demanding the removal of Mzwandile Masina as mayor.

They say he has neglected taxi drivers in the council.

Santaco’s BJ Mahlangu says among their demands is a speedy rollout of the municipality’s bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

“We have had enough of these games that they are playing because it seems there is no political will from their side and they do not want to support the introduction of BRT to the city of Ekurhuleni.”

He says the municipality has appointed seven acting HOD’s in the past six months and that this is impacting the implementing the next phase of BRT.

The march is expected to begin at the Germiston taxi rank and end at the municipal council.