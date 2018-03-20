TAC audit reveals public clinics present risk of contracting TB
The disease remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, claiming over 30,000 lives in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - A Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) audit has revealed that public clinics are doing little to prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB) at their facilities.
The disease remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, claiming over 30,000 lives in 2015.
The survey was done on 207 public clinics as part of the run-up to World TB Day on Saturday.
The total TB rates seem to be decreasing since 2015 but multi and extreme drug-resistant TB rates on the other hand have been rising.
While public clinics are expected to be facilities of medical refuge, the TAC's Lotti Rutter says patients walking into them without TB may leave with it.
“Showing a significant TB risk when you go to the clinic and you are put in a very small place, with those closed windows; you’re there for a long period of time, no one is giving you a tissue of a mask if you’re coughing. So, it presents a higher risk of catching TB.”
Rutter says although there’s no research that points to clinics as the sole course of the spread of the disease, clinics aren’t playing their part in reducing the risks.
The TAC is calling on government to play a bigger role in infection reduction if it is serious about control.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
State withdraws child assault case against McBride
-
Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
-
Jason Rohde said 'I killed her, I killed her' - Susan's brother tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.