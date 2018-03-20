Springbok Cassiem to leave Cheetahs

[LISTEN] What now after Life Esidimeni arbitration?
Springbok flanker Uzair Cassiem will leave the Free State Cheetahs at the end of the Pro 14 Season for Welsh club Scarlets.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok flanker Uzair Cassiem will leave the Free State Cheetahs at the end of the Pro 14 Season for Welsh club Scarlets.
Cassiem, who has been capped eight times for the Springboks, will ply his trade further in Wales for the 2018/19 Pro 14 season.
The Free State Cheetahs also announced that young loose-forward Junior Pokomela has extended his contract with the union for a further two seasons.
