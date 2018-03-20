South Africa's CPI to slows to 4% year/year in February

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.0% year-on-year in February from 4.4% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose to 0.8% in February from 0.3% in January.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was unchanged at 4.1% year-on-year in February, while on a month-on-month basis it quickened to 1.1% from 0.2% previously.