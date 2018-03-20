TaxiStrike: Some roads barricaded, extra EMPD officers deployed

The drivers say they are unhappy with the state of roads in the Ekurhuleni Municipality and want Mayor Mzwandile Masina to be removed.

JOHANNESBURG – Taxi drivers at the Germiston taxi rank say the Ekurhuleni taxi strike is expected to start in shortly.

Operations at the taxi rank are carrying on as per normal with some unsuspecting commuters in queues preparing to catch taxis to their respective destinations.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced the strike on Monday and say they want Mayor Mzwandile Masina to be removed for his apparently slow pace in fixing roads.

Although there are no signs yet of the strike at the Germiston rank taxi, drivers say they haven’t abandoned the planned demonstration

They say the strike will begin just after 8 am.

The drivers say they are unhappy with the state of roads in the Ekurhuleni municipality and will be marching to the Germiston council chambers to hand over a memorandum.

Some roads in Tembisa have already been barricaded.

EMPD DEPLOY EXTRA OFFICERS

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) says its deployed additional officers to the metro after reports of stone throwing during this morning’s taxi strike preparations.

The EMPD's Kobedi Mokheseng says the following areas have been affected and motorists should drive with caution.

Traffic is also flowing freely in the city but police vehicles are lined up along the R21 and R24 highways.

The demonstration is expected to severely affect commuters and traffic.

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended bus services in the metro as a precaution.

Meanwhile, there’s high police visibility on the R21 and R24 highways with tow trucks on standby in case of a taxi blockade.

OR Tambo International Airport has warned those travelling this morning to leave early.