Shivambu to 'email official apology’ to De Kock for scuffle
Video footage shows EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu grabbing journalist Adrian de Kock by the neck along with two unnamed men.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says he’ll send an official apology, via email, to journalist Adrian de Kock for what he calls “today’s scuffle”.
Video footage shows Shivambu grabbing De Kock by the neck along with two unnamed men.
De Kock had been trying to get a response from Shivambu on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing.
WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
The journalist says he’ll be laying a criminal complaint of assault.
Shivambu has released a statement after many political parties and media groups condemned his violent behaviour.
He says he takes full responsibility but won’t be giving any interviews.
“I don’t have a problem. I’ve issued a statement and the police have taken it. I don’t want to deal with media issues.
Shivambu earlier said: “The scuffle was a result of circumstances which included the taking of photographs and persistence to speak to me whilst receiving documents from staff members to attend the Standing Committee on Finance,” Shivambu said in a statement released earlier on Tuesday.
Shivambu expressed regret for the incident, saying he believed it shouldn’t have happened.
“I take full responsibility and apologise for engaging in a scuffle with a person I discovered after the incident is a Journalist.”
At the same time, the African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the EFF deputy president for the scuffle.
The ANC has also called on the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the incident and impose the appropriate sanction for such unbecoming behaviour.
“Any journalist working on the parliamentary precinct must be allowed to do their job without any fear of victimisation or hindrance to their work,” the governing party said in a statement.
