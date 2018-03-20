'Shivambu’s action part of trend of very aggressive attitude by EFF'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
Go

'Shivambu’s action part of trend of very aggressive attitude by EFF'

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says they’ll be laying a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee for Investigation.

FILE: National Spokesperson for the DA Phumzile van Damme at The Gathering: Media Edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 3 August 2017. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: National Spokesperson for the DA Phumzile van Damme at The Gathering: Media Edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 3 August 2017. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned an incident at Parliament on Tuesday in which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was involved in a scuffle with Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock.

De Kock appeared to be waiting with other journalists outside the building, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing was taking place.

He apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him.

Shivambu is then seen in the video moving up closer to the journalist and appears to be intimidating him.

Then De Kock is heard shouting “leave my stuff alone”.

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says they’ll be laying a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee for Investigation.

“Mr Shivambu’s action is part of a trend of a very aggressive attitude by the EFF and its leaders towards the media. This weekend we saw Mr Julius Malema attack eNCA and SABC using racially divisive language.”

WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA