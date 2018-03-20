'Shivambu’s action part of trend of very aggressive attitude by EFF'

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says they’ll be laying a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee for Investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned an incident at Parliament on Tuesday in which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was involved in a scuffle with Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock.

De Kock appeared to be waiting with other journalists outside the building, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing was taking place.



He apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him.

Shivambu is then seen in the video moving up closer to the journalist and appears to be intimidating him.



Then De Kock is heard shouting “leave my stuff alone”.

“Mr Shivambu’s action is part of a trend of a very aggressive attitude by the EFF and its leaders towards the media. This weekend we saw Mr Julius Malema attack eNCA and SABC using racially divisive language.”

