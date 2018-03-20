'Shivambu’s action part of trend of very aggressive attitude by EFF'
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says they’ll be laying a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee for Investigation.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned an incident at Parliament on Tuesday in which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was involved in a scuffle with Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock.
De Kock appeared to be waiting with other journalists outside the building, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing was taking place.
He apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him.
Shivambu is then seen in the video moving up closer to the journalist and appears to be intimidating him.
Then De Kock is heard shouting “leave my stuff alone”.
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says they’ll be laying a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee for Investigation.
“Mr Shivambu’s action is part of a trend of a very aggressive attitude by the EFF and its leaders towards the media. This weekend we saw Mr Julius Malema attack eNCA and SABC using racially divisive language.”
WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Parliament notes 'with grave concern' Shivambu’s intimidation of journalist
-
David Mabuza defends convicted assaulter Manana
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Shivambu to 'email official apology’ to De Kock for scuffle
-
De Lille’s lawyer assessing how panellists were appointed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.