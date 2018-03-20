Sexual misconduct probe against Fairmount teacher to take 3 months

The investigation was launched nearly three weeks ago when pictures surfaced of the man and several girls, reportedly learners, in intimate poses.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against an employee at a Grassy Park high school could take up to three months.

The male staff member at Fairmount Secondary School remains on "precautionary suspension" while the Western Cape Education Department investigates.

The investigation was launched nearly three weeks ago when pictures surfaced of the man and several girls, reportedly learners, in intimate poses.

The department says usually it has a target of finalising disciplinary matters within three months.

It says it cannot project how long the investigation into this matter will take as every matter is unique.

The male staff member will remain on suspension while the investigation is on-going.

In some of the photos, two girls in school uniform are in suggestive poses, while in another the man is pictured kissing a girl.

In all the images, the girls’ faces are covered with an emoji.