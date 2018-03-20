Popular Topics
Seven Angels Ministries Church was ‘ticking time bomb’

The CRL Rights Commission is briefing Parliament's cooperative governance and traditional affairs committee about their investigation of the church.

Some of those living at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church being returned to their homes on Wednesday 28 February 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas /EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The CRL Rights Commission says it was evident at least two years ago that the Seven Angels Ministries Church in the Eastern Cape was operating like a cult.

Chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has come under fire from Members of Parliament for statements made in the wake of the Ngcobo killings, after suggesting that Parliament has been delaying a code of ethics for religious leaders.

The commission is briefing Parliament's cooperative governance and traditional affairs committee about their investigation of the church.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says the Seven Ministries Church was a ticking time bomb and this was well documented in reports to the minister and Parliament.

She says the commission sounded the alarm on several occasions.

“We have raised this in the media several times… that if we do nothing, people are going to die.

She says the Seven Angels Ministries morphed from a church, to a cult, to a criminal organisation.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says government needs to move faster because it’s not the only one.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

