Section 27: Lot of work to be done to improve healthcare services

Justice Dikgang Moseneke on Monday ordered government to pay each family affected by the Esidimeni tragedy a lump sum of R1.2 million by 19 June.

JOHANNESBURG – Rights group Section 27 says while it welcomes the outcome of the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings, there’s still a lot of work to be done to improve the country's healthcare services, including clarifying the powers of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Moseneke agreed with the health ombudsman's finding that the move was irrational and negligent.

Section 27's Mark Heywood said: “We are of the view that the breakdown has been often between the minister and the provinces and the provincial MECs. And that breakdown in implementation of policy and implementation of the Constitution has cost many people their health and many people their lives.”

At least 144 patients died after being moved to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health department.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa says the Esidimeni findings is a deserved punishment for the state.

The union's Simon Hlungwani says they believe government's declining quality healthcare service is the main reason behind the many legal woes faced by the department.

“This is a self-inflicted harm, the department could have prevented this from happening. There was no need for this situation to happened. Now the department is going to incur costs that could have been avoided.”

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says a police investigation has to take place as soon as possible.

“I haven’t looked at the evidence presented, I think a very strong case for charges of culpable homicide, even murder, theft and fraud against civil rights of people there and what Justice Moseneke said is that he’s handing over the record to the police, they must do their job.”