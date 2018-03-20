Sars notes Moyane’s suspension, wants to get back to business
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane on Monday and has referred the matter to a disciplinary hearing.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) says it has noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend commissioner Tom Moyane, saying the institution simply wants to get on with revenue collection.
The president suspended Moyane on Monday and has referred the matter to a disciplinary hearing, while Mark Kingon acts in the position.
Ramaphosa cited Moyane’s handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal as well as VAT repayments to Gupta-linked companies as some of the reasons.
Sars’ spokesperson Sandile Memela would not be drawn on statements issued on Monday, coming out in support of Moyane.
“Yesterday is dead and gone and we’d wish to move on so that we can focus on the business. We only have 11 days left before the end of the financial year.”
Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has welcomed Moyane’s suspension, saying the efficiency and integrity of Sars have waned during his tenure.
The Democratic Alliance says it expects the new commissioner to swiftly implement a turnaround strategy.
