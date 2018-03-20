Santaco threatens to launch violent strike if demands not met in 30 days

Santaco stopped taxi operations in Ekurhuleni, including some parts of Germiston, calling for the resignation of mayor Mzwandile Masina and his city manager.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it is giving the Ekurhuleni Municipality 30 days to meet its demands, failing which it will launch a violent strike.

Santaco stopped taxi operations in Ekurhuleni, including some parts of Germiston, on Tuesday calling for the resignation of mayor Mzwandile Masina and his city manager.

The council says the mayor is the reason the municipality has delayed implementing the Bus Rapid Transit system, which is expected to incorporate taxi drivers.

Santaco’s BJ Mahlangu says because the council has been writing to Masina without a response, they are giving the municipality 30 days to meet their demands.

“We know that there’s a process that the city council must take, hence the 30 days. Failure to do that we’ll go back to the streets and in this case, we don’t promise peaceful protests.”

The municipality’s MMC for Transport Petrus Mabunda promised a speedy resolution.

“We can assure the people of Ekurhuleni that within the 30 days all issues will be dealt with.”

Taxi operations are back to normal at the Germiston rank.

