Santaco in Ekhuruleni to demand resignation of Mayor Masina
The protesters will be marching from Germiston taxi rank to the council chamber to hand over a memorandum.
JOHANNESBURG – The South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Ekurhuleni will be striking today along with other members of the taxi industry to demand the resignation of Mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Santaco says Masina has done nothing to fix the roads in the metro since 2012 despite requests from the taxi industry as the state of the roads affects their business heavily.
Santaco's Khazamula Tshabalala says, “We are engaging with the municipality right now on the issues of BRT and for some reason the Mayor is not towing the line. He’s now suspended the HOD and the problem is that this has been happening several times, almost seventh time now.”
At the same time, OR Tambo International Airport has issued a warning to travellers catching flights today to expect delays on the R21 and R24 as a result of the strike.
Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says: “It is on these basis that we’d like to advise passengers, especially those taking early flights, to anticipate such delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances.”
The City of Ekurhuleni has also suspended all bus services for the day as a safety precaution.
