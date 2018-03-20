'Esidimeni tragedy should serve as reminder to health professionals'
One hundred and forty-four mentally ill people died after the Gauteng Health Department moved them to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) says doctors need to remember that the welfare and safety of their patients is their primary responsibility.
Sama reacted to the ruling handed down on Monday by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, wrapping up arbitration hearings into the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Moseneke has ordered the government to pay the families of the victims over R1 million each in damages.
Sama chairperson Dr Mzukisi Grootboom says the tragedy should serve as a reminder to health professionals to always act responsibly.
“As a health professional, irrespective of your position, your primary obligation is to the patient.”
One hundred and forty-four mentally ill people died after the Gauteng Health Department moved them to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.
WATCH: Moseneke orders government to pay up for Life Esidimeni tragedy
Moseneke says the reasons given by former Gauteng Health Department senior officials - Qedani Mahlangu, Doctor Barney Selebano and Doctor Makgabo Manamela - were a fabrication of the facts behind the decision to terminate the contract with Life Esidimeni.
Moseneke agreed with the health ombudsman’s finding that the move was irrational and negligent.
He then announced his decision on compensation.
Moseneke said: "The government is ordered to pay R180,000 to each of the claimants listed in annexures A, B and C in respect of general damages for shock and psychological trauma. The government is ordered to pay R1 million to each of the claimants listed in annexures A, B and C as appropriate relief and compensation."
LISTEN: Life Esidimeni judgment is groundbreaking - Health Ombud
Additional reporting by Masego Rahlaga.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane 'shocked by Ramaphosa’s approach'
-
I take responsibility & apologise for scuffle, says EFF's Shivambu
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
EFF’s Shivambu caught on camera assaulting journalist at Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.