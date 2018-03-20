SA's most liveable city - and it's not Joburg or Cape Town

Mercer has released its 20th Quality of Living survey, ranking the world's cities based on how liveable they are.

JOHANNESBURG - Durban, often considered South Africa's third wheel, not as rich and racy as Johannesburg but equally not as glamorous and glitzy as Cape Town.

Durban may not be any of these things but what it can lay claim to is being South Africa's most liveable city.

The KwaZulu-Natal city has been ranked the 89th on Mercer's 20th annual Quality of Living survey, beating it's more talked-about cousins.

Cape Town came in at 94 and Johannesburg one notch lower on the ranking which features 231 global cities.

Port Louis in Mauritius is Africa's highest-ranked city in 83rd position.

The survey evaluates the cities according to 39 factors across 10 categories, including the political and social environment, the economic environment, public services and transport, housing, education, recreation and the natural environment.

Austria’s capital Vienna once again defended its position as the city offering the best quality of life in the world, while Iraq’s capital Baghdad remains the worst.

Europe has eight of the world’s top 10 most pleasant cities; Germany and Switzerland each have three cities in the top 10, while New Zealand, Canada and Australia each have one.