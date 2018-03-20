Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect

The Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa met with Moyane on Monday to inform him of his decision after reports that the now former senior tax official refused to resign.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Tom Moyane as South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner with immediate effect.

The Presidency says Ramaphosa met with Moyane on Monday to inform him of his decision after reports that the now former senior tax official refused to resign.

Ramaphosa has cited that developments at Sars under the leadership of Moyane have resulted in a deterioration of public confidence in the institution and public finances being compromised.

Moyane appeared in Parliament recently to answer questions about infighting at Sars including his handling of ex-tax official Jonas Makwakwa's disciplinary hearing.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The president has said the actions of Mr Moyane in relations to a number of matters, including his treatment of Mr Makwakwa and his failure to report this issue to the Minister of Finance but also management of it in that regard have brought Sars into serious disrepute and this is what the president was acting against.”

Meanwhile, on Monday night Treasury announced Mark Kingon as acting commissioner for Sars.

Kingon has been serving as acting chief officer of business and individual taxes at the revenue service.