Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
The Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa met with Moyane on Monday to inform him of his decision after reports that the now former senior tax official refused to resign.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Tom Moyane as South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner with immediate effect.
The Presidency says Ramaphosa met with Moyane on Monday to inform him of his decision after reports that the now former senior tax official refused to resign.
Ramaphosa has cited that developments at Sars under the leadership of Moyane have resulted in a deterioration of public confidence in the institution and public finances being compromised.
Moyane appeared in Parliament recently to answer questions about infighting at Sars including his handling of ex-tax official Jonas Makwakwa's disciplinary hearing.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The president has said the actions of Mr Moyane in relations to a number of matters, including his treatment of Mr Makwakwa and his failure to report this issue to the Minister of Finance but also management of it in that regard have brought Sars into serious disrepute and this is what the president was acting against.”
Meanwhile, on Monday night Treasury announced Mark Kingon as acting commissioner for Sars.
Kingon has been serving as acting chief officer of business and individual taxes at the revenue service.
Popular in Business
-
Tiger Brands closes Pretoria factory after listeria detected
-
G20 pushes for free trade as US vows to defend national interest
-
SA's Sun International closes loss-making operations
-
Zim changes law limiting majority ownership by state to diamond, platinum mines
-
Facebook under pressure as US, EU urge probes of data practices
-
[LISTEN] #Listeriosis: How much money is Tiger Brands losing?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.