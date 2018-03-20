Puppies found playing with body parts of newborn baby in Mossel Bay
CAPE TOWN - A newborn baby was found dismembered in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, on Monday.
Police say a resident found puppies playing with parts of the body in her yard. Upon inspection, she saw an arm and the head of the baby.
KwaNonqaba police spokesperson Ebrahim Kapp says they believe the other parts might have been eaten by bigger dogs.
“We suspect that the mother was trying to hide the birth of the baby. We’ve asked the community to assist us with information because somebody in that community was pregnant, had a baby and suddenly there’s no baby anymore.”
Police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the case.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
