Puppies found playing with body parts of newborn baby in Mossel Bay

KwaNonqaba police spokesperson Ebrahim Kapp says they believe the other parts might have been eaten by bigger dogs.

FILE: Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A newborn baby was found dismembered in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, on Monday.

Police say a resident found puppies playing with parts of the body in her yard. Upon inspection, she saw an arm and the head of the baby.

KwaNonqaba police spokesperson Ebrahim Kapp says they believe the other parts might have been eaten by bigger dogs.

“We suspect that the mother was trying to hide the birth of the baby. We’ve asked the community to assist us with information because somebody in that community was pregnant, had a baby and suddenly there’s no baby anymore.”

Police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the case.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

