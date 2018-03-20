Police probe involvement of underworld kings in illegal release of parolees
Nine officials from the departments of Home Affairs and Correctional Services have been arrested for illegally releasing at least 36 parolees.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are now investigating whether key figures in the criminal underworld could be involved in the illegal release of parolees.
Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Monday that nine officials from the departments of Home Affairs and Correctional Services have been arrested for illegally releasing at least 36 parolees, most of them drug smugglers, for financial gain.
It’s understood the releases enabled foreign parolees and ex-convicts to leave the country freely, so they could continue with criminal activities.
The officials will now face charges of contravention of the Combating and Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act.
Cele says they haven't ruled out the possibility of key criminals being behind the illegal operation.
“This is an ongoing and up-going kind of investigation. So we believe that sooner or later we will be able to reach the guys at the top.”
