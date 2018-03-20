[PODCAST] The State We’re In: Captured (Episode 8)

Lindsay Dentlinger & Charlotte Kilbane | Lindsay Dentlinger and Charlotte Kilbane review what's been happening at Parliament's inquiry into state capture at state-owned enterprises.

CAPE TOWN - This week it’s all about one man, and an all-too-familiar reprise: “Wasn’t me!”.

Former Public Enterprises Minister (also, former Home Affairs and Finance Minister, and current Home Affairs Minister) Malusi Gigaba faced parliamentarians on Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, as they aim to wrap up their state capture inquiry.

Find out what Gigaba had to say, what eventually ended up shaking his composure, and of course, check in on the whereabouts of the two Dudus and the Guptas.

