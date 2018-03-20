Patricia de Lille wants panellist Camerer recused
The Cape Town mayor has requested panellist Sheila Camerer recuse herself from the process as she is not competent or suitable for the matter.
CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is discussing the recusal of some panel members.
De Lille has requested panellist Sheila Camerer recuse herself from the process as she is not competent or suitable for the matter.
The Democratic Alliance slammed De Lille’s request as ill-informed as Camerer was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice by the late former president, Nelson Mandela, and is a currently a practising attorney.
In a statement released earlier this week, De Lille slammed Camerer.
The mayor’s lawyer advocate Johan de Waal explains: “We’ve put some information to the panel members and we’re waiting to see their response. Some issue about whether certain members should recuse themselves.”
The panel is also deliberating whether proceedings will be open to the public and the media.
De Lille has threatened to head to the court if the party denies her request for an open hearing.
LISTEN: ‘If DA is confident, why not open my hearing to the public?’
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
