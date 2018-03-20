Parly shares plans for public participation on land expropriation
The committee has until 30 August to report back to the National Assembly on whether the property clause in the Constitution should be amended.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's constitutional review committee has begun to map out its programme for South Africans to have their say on whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
This follows the resolution that was backed by the majority of parties in the National Assembly in February.
The committee had its first meeting on the matter on Tuesday evening.
The committee has until 30 August to report back to the National Assembly on whether the property clause in the Constitution should be amended.
It’s agreed that public hearings will be held in all nine provinces to get as many people’s views as possible.
There’s also been the agreement that the 24-member multi-party committee will split into teams, with one visiting inland provinces and the other those on the coast.
Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith says a limited budget will pay for venues and buses to transport people to venues, which have yet to be finalised.
The committee is also calling for written submissions.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
I take responsibility & apologise for scuffle, says EFF's Shivambu
-
Mabuza refuses to address Sarb nationalisation in Q&A
-
Moyane 'shocked by Ramaphosa’s approach'
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.