Parly shares plans for public participation on land expropriation

The committee has until 30 August to report back to the National Assembly on whether the property clause in the Constitution should be amended.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's constitutional review committee has begun to map out its programme for South Africans to have their say on whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

This follows the resolution that was backed by the majority of parties in the National Assembly in February.

The committee had its first meeting on the matter on Tuesday evening.

It’s agreed that public hearings will be held in all nine provinces to get as many people’s views as possible.

There’s also been the agreement that the 24-member multi-party committee will split into teams, with one visiting inland provinces and the other those on the coast.

Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith says a limited budget will pay for venues and buses to transport people to venues, which have yet to be finalised.

The committee is also calling for written submissions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)