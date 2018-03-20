Parliament notes 'with grave concern' Shivambu’s intimidation of journalist

Video footage of the incident shows Shivambu grabbing Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock by the neck.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s presiding officers say they’ve noted with grave concern Tuesday’s attack on a journalist by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu has apologised for what he’s calling “today's scuffle” and says he takes full responsibility.

Parliament’s presiding officers say they’ll investigate the incident and come to an appropriate decision.

Following the incident, Shivambu released a statement: “The scuffle was a result of circumstances which included the taking of photographs and persistence to speak to me whilst receiving documents from staff members to attend the Standing Committee on Finance.”

He admitted that his behaviour was unacceptable.

“I regret the incident and believe it should have been handled differently. I take full responsibility and apologise for engaging in a scuffle with a person I discovered after the incident is a journalist.”

De Kock says he’ll lay a criminal complaint of assault against Shivambu following the altercation.

Meanwhile, the South African National Editor’s Forum has criticised Shivambu, saying it’s unacceptable for a member of Parliament to intimidate a journalist.