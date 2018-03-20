Nzimande gives motorists life-saving advice ahead of Easter holiday

Minister Blade Nzimande says officials are identifying notorious roads for accidents where policing will be stepped up.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says texting and driving, speeding as well as drunk driving will be some of the main focus areas of traffic officials this Easter holiday.

The department is in Heidelberg on the N3 highway this morning for the launch of the festive safety campaign.

More than 200 people died during the same period last year.

On the N3 highway, traffic officials are stopping cars checking license disks, searching vehicles and the road worthiness of cars.

“We’re also increasing the working together with SAPS.”

But he says the safety of traffic officials is also at risk.

“A lone traffic cop who goes and opens a car that has got arms or drugs is very vulnerable.”

The minister is engaging with motorists during the roadblock and giving a word of advise.

#RoadSafety Nzimande speaking to officials. He will now speak to motorists stopped by the roadblock on the N3. pic.twitter.com/FoXassLHk8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018

#RoadSafety Vehicle license disks are being checked and cars searched. ML pic.twitter.com/2vrIlllqiA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018