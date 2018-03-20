Nzimande commits to finding solution to e-hailing, metered taxis feud

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says the violence between metered taxis, Uber and Taxify, in Gauteng remains a great concern to his department.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says the violence between e-hailing app services and metered taxis is receiving government’s full attention, as he prepares to resolve the long-standing fights between rival taxi associations.

Earlier in March 21-year-old Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his car in Pretoria and burnt alive allegedly by metered taxi drivers.

Nzimande is working closely with new Police Minister Bheki Cele, who is known for having made progress with taxi violence in KwaZulu-Natal when he was the Transport MEC there more than a decade ago.

Although fights over passengers and routes have been a headache for the department for many years, Nzimande has committed to finding a lasting solution to end the violence once and for all.

“As the government, we’ll do our best to work towards finding a lasting solution to this problem.”

He says he’s shocked by the death of Ngcobo.

“In the most brutal… somebody locked Ngcobo in a boot and lit up his car. This is something that must be strongly condemned.”

Ngcobo’s family has blamed the police saying a van passed the scene but refused to intervene.