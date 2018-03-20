NPA hopes jail sentences for abalone poachers will send strong message
The men, initially part of a group of nine accused, were arrested after they were found in possession of more than 82,000 units of abalone in 2006.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is hoping jail terms for four abalone poachers will send out a clear message that the plundering local natural resources will not be tolerated.
The men have been handed sentences of between five and 15 years, while a fifth man was handed a one-year sentence, suspended for five years.
Sentencing was handed down on Monday, about 12 years after police arrested them at an abalone processing facility.
The men, initially part of a group of nine accused, were arrested after they were found in possession of more than 82,000 units of abalone at a cold storage facility in Cape Town in 2006.
Police also found a substantial amount of dried perlemoen in a container.
The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says during the investigation, authorities managed to turn-around containers of perlemoen destined for Hong Kong.
Three of the men have applied for bail pending applications for leave to appeal their sentences.
