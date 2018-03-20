NPA hopes jail sentences for abalone poachers will send strong message

The men, initially part of a group of nine accused, were arrested after they were found in possession of more than 82,000 units of abalone in 2006.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is hoping jail terms for four abalone poachers will send out a clear message that the plundering local natural resources will not be tolerated.

The men have been handed sentences of between five and 15 years, while a fifth man was handed a one-year sentence, suspended for five years.

Sentencing was handed down on Monday, about 12 years after police arrested them at an abalone processing facility.

The men, initially part of a group of nine accused, were arrested after they were found in possession of more than 82,000 units of abalone at a cold storage facility in Cape Town in 2006.

Police also found a substantial amount of dried perlemoen in a container.



The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says during the investigation, authorities managed to turn-around containers of perlemoen destined for Hong Kong.

Three of the men have applied for bail pending applications for leave to appeal their sentences.

