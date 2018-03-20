Nehawu members gather in NW ahead of march to Mahumapelo’s office

The union is calling for better salaries, improved working conditions and for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to take their demand for an end to corruption seriously.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members are slowly arriving at the Montshiwa Stadium in the North West ahead of their march to the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Over an hour, after the planned start time, members of Nehawu are still arriving in dribs and drabs at the stadium where they are being handed placards with messages against corruption in the province.

The union has called for an end to the outsourcing of government services to companies such as Gupta-linked Mediosa and ambulance services company Buthelezi.

They have also called for the sacking of health HOD Thabo Lekalakala and all MECs implicated in corruption.

Those gathered there are expected to march to the provincial legislature where the portfolio committee on health will meet later today to deliberate on the case of the embattled health HOD.