Nehawu members gather in NW ahead of march to Mahumapelo’s office

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
Go

Nehawu members gather in NW ahead of march to Mahumapelo’s office

The union is calling for better salaries, improved working conditions and for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to take their demand for an end to corruption seriously.

FILE: A vendor sells Nehawu hats during an a march organised by Cosatu in Johannesburg on 27 September 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: A vendor sells Nehawu hats during an a march organised by Cosatu in Johannesburg on 27 September 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members are slowly arriving at the Montshiwa Stadium in the North West ahead of their march to the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

The union is calling for better salaries, improved working conditions and for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to take their demand for an end to corruption seriously.

Over an hour, after the planned start time, members of Nehawu are still arriving in dribs and drabs at the stadium where they are being handed placards with messages against corruption in the province.

The union has called for an end to the outsourcing of government services to companies such as Gupta-linked Mediosa and ambulance services company Buthelezi.

They have also called for the sacking of health HOD Thabo Lekalakala and all MECs implicated in corruption.

Those gathered there are expected to march to the provincial legislature where the portfolio committee on health will meet later today to deliberate on the case of the embattled health HOD.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA