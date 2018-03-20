Nehawu in NW to march against corruption, better pay

The North West government has been riddled with growing complaints of corruption and Premier Supra Mahumapelo is seemingly at the centre of these allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the North West will on Tuesday march in Mahikeng against corruption and is calling on Premier Supra Mahumapelo to take their demands seriously.

Workers affiliated to the union have staged a go-slow, resulting in little to no work being done in the social development and health departments for several weeks.

Mahumapelo’s office was recently raided by the Hawks in a case of maladministration involving R160 million and there have been calls for his immediate intervention in the fraud and corruption case against health HOD Thabo Lekalakala for his role in the Mediosa saga.

Now Nehawu says workers will march in the provincial capital to demand the end of corruption and better pay, including the payment of PMDs and improved working conditions

Other organisations participating in Tuesday’s march include Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa and the Young Communist League.