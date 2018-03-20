Nehawu in NW to march against corruption, better pay
The North West government has been riddled with growing complaints of corruption and Premier Supra Mahumapelo is seemingly at the centre of these allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the North West will on Tuesday march in Mahikeng against corruption and is calling on Premier Supra Mahumapelo to take their demands seriously.
Workers affiliated to the union have staged a go-slow, resulting in little to no work being done in the social development and health departments for several weeks.
The North West government has been riddled with growing complaints of corruption and its head, Mahumapelo is seemingly at the centre of these allegations.
Mahumapelo’s office was recently raided by the Hawks in a case of maladministration involving R160 million and there have been calls for his immediate intervention in the fraud and corruption case against health HOD Thabo Lekalakala for his role in the Mediosa saga.
Now Nehawu says workers will march in the provincial capital to demand the end of corruption and better pay, including the payment of PMDs and improved working conditions
Other organisations participating in Tuesday’s march include Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa and the Young Communist League.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Moyane refuses to resign after Ramaphosa’s request
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Commuters, airport travellers warned of delays ahead of Ekurhuleni taxi strike
-
Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R17,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
‘Dlamini lied to Sassa inquiry to avoid being held personally liable’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.