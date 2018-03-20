Nehawu calls on Supra Mahumapelo to resign

Members of the union are marching on Tuesday afternoon for better working conditions and the end of government corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has failed to address the plight of workers in the seven years he’s been head of the province and now needs to resign.

Members of the union will be marching on Tuesday afternoon for better working conditions and the end of government corruption.

A moment of chaos after rubber bullets are fired on demonstrators st the #Nehawu march. Members of the union are here to hand over their memorandum of demands in which they call for Supra #Mahumapelo to step down as Premier. MS pic.twitter.com/9m96FIPJX7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018

On what’s been dubbed a “Provincial Day of Action”, Nehawu members say they have extended several invitations to Mahumapelo to discuss concerns and demands of workers in the public sector.

The union’s provincial secretary Patrick Makhafane says the premier is avoiding them.

“What type of a leader, over a period of seven years, makes an excuse to avoid addressing the workers?”

He says they want Mahumapelo to step down.

“Why keep a person who’s not advancing the interest of the workers?”

The union had wanted Mahumapelo to receive the memorandum of demands, but he’s delegated the task to the MEC for Education.

#Nehawu members weave through the streets after leaving Montshioa stadium to hand over their memorandum of demands to the North West government. MS pic.twitter.com/4JcDJkJzLd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)