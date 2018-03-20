Moyane 'shocked by Ramaphosa’s approach'

The president relieved Tom Moyane of his duties on Monday and has appointed Mark Kingon to act in his position, pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry.

PRETORIA - Tersely worded correspondence has revealed how President Cyril Ramaphosa called South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s bluff and suspended him despite threats of legal action.

The president relieved Moyane of his duties on Monday and has appointed Mark Kingon to act in his position, pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry.

Ramaphosa cited Moyane’s poor handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal as well as the payment of VAT refunds for his decision.

In a letter sent to Ramaphosa some time on Monday, Moyane refers to their meeting on Sunday, in which he was given an ultimatum to go the easy route and resign, or the hard way and be fired.

Moyane says he was shocked by the president's approach.

He says the process being adopted is indisputably unlawful and unconstitutional.

In the letter delivered hours later, the president suspended Moyane and kindly asked him to send any legal papers to the State attorney if he decides to approach the courts.

Read President Cyril Ramaphosa’s full letter here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)