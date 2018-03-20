Moyane’s tenure as head of Sars hangs in balance

It emerged in the last week that Tom Moyane allegedly approved a R70-million tax refund to the Guptas.

PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s tenure as head taxman hangs in the balance following a late night announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he’s been suspended with immediate effect.

The move follows the resignation of senior tax official Jonas Makwakwa who faced a fresh wave of allegations related to tender fraud.

It also emerged in the last week that Moyane allegedly approved a R70-million tax refund to the Guptas.

It appears years of controversies and questionable conduct by Moyane has finally caught up with him particularly now that he no longer has political cover from former president Jacob Zuma.

Moyane was central to the purge of senior tax officials following the now discredited reports about a unit within Sars which was unlawfully spying on taxpayers.

The tax boss was also the complainant in the case which led to the former finance minister Pravin Gordhan being charged with fraud and corruption - the case was later withdrawn.

Moyane was accused of covering-up allegations that Makwakwa had received more than a R1 million in irregular deposits into his personal bank account.