Mnangagwa to lift restrictions on travelling past State House at night
For the last three decades, the road past State House has been closed to motorists and pedestrians after 6pm.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he plans to lift restrictions on travelling past State House in Harare at night.
Mnangagwa says the restrictions were imposed in the 1980s after someone tried to fire rockets at Zimbabwe House, which is next to State House.
In comments carried in state media on Tuesday, the president says the chances of that happening now are remote.
He says respect can’t be forced, and that he’ll make sure Chancellor Avenue is no longer sealed off after six in the evening.
Allowing motorists to drive past State House after dark will be seen as highly symbolic and in keeping with Mnangagwa’s pledge to take the country in a new direction.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
